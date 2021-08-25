Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:17 IST
KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

SILVER RDY(BAR) : RS.64,000.00 PER KG SILVER RDY(PORTION): RS.64,100.00 PER KG.

GOLD(24-carat) RDY : RS.48,200.00 PER 10 GRAMS GOLD(22-carat) RDY : RS.45,750.00 PER 10 GRAMS HALLMARKED GOLD(22CT):RS.46,450.00 PER 10 GRAMS ----

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

