Left Menu

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Tajikistan will not recognise an Afghan government that is not inclusive and representative of all its ethnic groups, Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon said on Wednesday, accusing the Taliban of failing to fulfil their promise of inclusivity.

Reuters | Dushanbe | Updated: 25-08-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:35 IST
Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

Tajikistan will not recognise an Afghan government that is not inclusive and representative of all its ethnic groups, Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon said on Wednesday, accusing the Taliban of failing to fulfil their promise of inclusivity. Rakhmon, whose government has close ties with Russia, made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is touring Central Asia amid instability in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S.-trained troops and the fall of the Kabul government.

"Facts clearly show that the Taliban are reneging on their earlier promises to form an interim government with broad participation of the country's other political forces and are preparing to create an Islamic emirate," Rakhmon's office said in a statement. "Tajikistan will not recognise any other government that would be established in that country through oppression and without taking into account the position of all the people of Afghanistan, especially all of its ethnic minorities."

Tajikistan, which borders Afghanistan, hosts a Russian military base and is a member of a Moscow-led post-Soviet security bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021