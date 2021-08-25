Left Menu

Athletics-Czech runner dies in Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc race

"The runner involved in the incident is a Czech national and, out of respect for the family, the organisers will respect their anonymity." The TDS is one of the many Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc events taking place in the final week of August in the vicinity of the highest mountain in the Alps.

A Czech runner died from his injuries after falling at the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc's TDS mountain race, organizers said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on the descent of the Passeur de Pralognan, organizers said, adding that the rescue team at the top of the pass reached the scene immediately.

"State services were then notified, with a request for helicopter support. Despite all the care given to him, the runner succumbed to his injuries," organizers said in a statement. "The runner involved in the incident is a Czech national and, out of respect for the family, the organizers will respect their anonymity."

The TDS is one of the many Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc events taking place in the final week of August in the vicinity of the highest mountain in the Alps. It features 1,600 runners taking part in a 145-km run with 9,100 meters of altitude gain across the Italian and French Alps.

