2 killed in hit and run UP's Fatehpur town

A young man and his aunt were killed when a four-wheeler hit the bike they were riding, police here said on Wednesday.

The driver sped off after the accident that took the lives of Kishan Gautam (25) and Shakuntala (56) in the Husainganj area on Tuesday night, officials said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police is probing the matter and trying to trace the driver.

