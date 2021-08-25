Lindiwe Zulu to hold discussion on sexual, reproductive health rights

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu will this afternoon address a panel discussion on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights at Wits University in Johannesburg.

The event forms part of the Women's Month programme held under the theme, 'The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women's Rights.

The panel discussion will unfold as part of the government's National Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Framework Strategy, which seeks to pay more attention to issues of gender, adolescence, sexuality and reproductive health rights, contraception, sexual orientation, sexuality and teenage pregnancy through a multi-sectoral approach.

Organised by Inkundla Yamakhosikazi, which is a Wits' Student Representative Council (SRC), the panel discussion will deliberate on the rights of female students, their hardships, access to dignity packs and the second pandemic of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide which has claimed many women's lives in the country.

Zulu will be joined by Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights activist and United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng.

To further the dialogue on sexual and reproductive health rights, young female students will be part of the panel to share with the Minister some pertinent issues affecting them as women, as well as their overall experience at higher institutions of learning.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)