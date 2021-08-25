Poland halts Afghan airlift over safety as US deadline looms

Poland says it has halted airlift evacuations from Afghanistan as America's August 31 deadline looms.

A deputy foreign minister said Wednesday that a group was taken from Kabul and now in Uzbekistan was the last evacuated by Poland. Another plane is on its way to Warsaw.

Marcin Przydacz said the decisions were made after consultation with the US and British officials.

Przydacz said: "After a long analysis of reports on the security situation we cannot risk the lives of our diplomats and of our soldiers."

