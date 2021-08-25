Left Menu

Poland halts Afghan airlift over safety as US deadline looms

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:05 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Poland says it has halted airlift evacuations from Afghanistan as America's August 31 deadline looms.

A deputy foreign minister said Wednesday that a group was taken from Kabul and now in Uzbekistan was the last evacuated by Poland. Another plane is on its way to Warsaw.

Marcin Przydacz said the decisions were made after consultation with the US and British officials.

Przydacz said: "After a long analysis of reports on the security situation we cannot risk the lives of our diplomats and of our soldiers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

