Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind provides housing to 66 families displaced during Muzaffarnagar riots

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:26 IST
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind provides housing to 66 families displaced during Muzaffarnagar riots
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday provided houses to 66 families that were displaced during communal riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani handed over the keys of the houses built in Bagowali village to members of the 66 families during an event.

So far, the Islamic organization has provided housing to 151 families, who were displaced from their native places in the district during the clashes, Madani said.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

