U.S. says about 19,000 people evacuated from Kabul on Tuesday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
About 19,000 people were evacuated from Kabul on Tuesday, raising the total number airlifted out of Afghanistan since Aug. 14 to 82,300, the White House said on Wednesday.
In the past 24 hours, 42 U.S. military flights and 48 coalition flights helped evacuate people from the Afghan capital amid the Taliban takeover, it said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- U.S.
- Taliban
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. envoy for Afghanistan to press Taliban to end military offensive
India played constructive role in Afghanistan: Pentagon
WRAPUP 4-U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory
US Def Sec discusses Afghan situation with Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa
US signals no change in airstrikes as Afghan Taliban advance