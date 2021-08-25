U.S. says about 19,000 people evacuated from Kabul on Tuesday

About 19,000 people were evacuated from Kabul on Tuesday, raising the total number airlifted out of Afghanistan since Aug. 14 to 82,300, the White House said on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 42 U.S. military flights and 48 coalition flights helped evacuate people from the Afghan capital amid the Taliban takeover, it said.

