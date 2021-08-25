W Cape police probe shooting incident claimed three lives

The South African Police Service Anti-Gang Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that left three men dead.

"Reports from the scene of crime indicate that the bodies of the victims were discovered shortly before 8 pm (on Tuesday) in an open field in Gemsbok Road, Lotus River in the Grassy Park precinct.

"The victims had been shot multiple times," the SAPS said.

Police said that preliminary investigations indicate that the incident is gang-related.

With regard to the identities of the deceased men aged 31, 35 and 37, police said it was too early in the investigation to release sensitive information.

Police have called on anyone with information that could help expedite the police investigation to contact them via the MySAPSApp.

Police also maintain that information received will be handled in strict confidence.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)