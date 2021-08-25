Left Menu

W Cape police probe shooting incident claimed three lives

“Reports from the scene of crime indicate that the bodies of the victims were discovered shortly before 8 pm (on Tuesday) in an open field in Gemsbok Road, Lotus River in the Grassy Park precinct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:18 IST
W Cape police probe shooting incident claimed three lives
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Police Service Anti-Gang Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that left three men dead.

"Reports from the scene of crime indicate that the bodies of the victims were discovered shortly before 8 pm (on Tuesday) in an open field in Gemsbok Road, Lotus River in the Grassy Park precinct.

"The victims had been shot multiple times," the SAPS said.

Police said that preliminary investigations indicate that the incident is gang-related.

With regard to the identities of the deceased men aged 31, 35 and 37, police said it was too early in the investigation to release sensitive information.

Police have called on anyone with information that could help expedite the police investigation to contact them via the MySAPSApp.

Police also maintain that information received will be handled in strict confidence.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021