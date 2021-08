Putin, Xi, agree to step up efforts to combat Afghanistan threats -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to step up efforts to combat the threats of "terrorism" and drug trafficking from Afghanistan, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders said it was important to prevent instability spilling into neighboring countries from Afghanistan, the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

