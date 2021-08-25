Policeman dies due to electrocution in J&K's Rajouri
A policeman died due to electrocution in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.
Head constable Mohd Arif Khan of Barhoon village, who was posted at Thanamandi Police Station, had gone out with his family members when the incident occurred, they said.
A case was registered under relevant sections, police said.
