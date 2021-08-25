Body of man found hanging from tree in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Ramraj village of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

A preliminary inquiry suggests it was a case of suicide, they said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Advertisement

An investigation has been launched in the matter, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)