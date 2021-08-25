Body of man found hanging from tree in UP's Muzaffarnagar
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:31 IST
The body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Ramraj village of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.
A preliminary inquiry suggests it was a case of suicide, they said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.
An investigation has been launched in the matter, the police said.
