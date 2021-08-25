Girls missing from Assam shelter home traced

Four girls, who had fled from a state-run shelter home in Silchar, were traced to Cachar district of Assam, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur said the four girls, including three minors, were found at Alombag village near Srikona, about 30 km from here, on Tuesday night. The girls, aged between 17 and 20 years, had escaped from the facility on Monday morning by reportedly breaking the lock of the main door.

Kaur said that the authorities of Ujjwala Shelter Home had filed an FIR at Ranginkhari police station and the police had started an investigation after getting the details.

''After recovering the girls, we have sent them back to the shelter home. Further investigation is underway, including the angle of human trafficking," the SP told PTI. The facility operates under a project of the Women and Child Development Ministry. The in-charge of the facility Gaurab Chanda had claimed that all the four girls had eloped with their lovers.

