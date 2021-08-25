Armenian lawmakers brawl in parliament

Left Menu

The scenes of chaos erupted after a ruling party lawmaker described some of the country's past defence ministers as "traitors", the TASS news agency reported. Domestic political tensions have run high in Armenia since a war last year in which Azeri forces drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Armenia

A brawl broke out in Armenia's parliament on Wednesday as lawmakers hurled objects across the floor of the house and grappled with one another. The scenes of chaos erupted after a ruling party lawmaker described some of the country's past defence ministers as "traitors", the TASS news agency reported.

Domestic political tensions have run high in Armenia since a war last year in which Azeri forces drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Security officers could be seen pouring onto the floor of the house to quell the disturbance in television footage. The parliament called a recess.

The current parliament convened for the first time earlier this month after this summer's elections that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party won.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

