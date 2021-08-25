Left Menu

France expects to end Afghanistan evacuations in coming hours or days- minister

France will push on with evacuation operations from Afghanistan as long as possible but will likely end these operations in the coming hours or days ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. Attal added he could not currently give a precise deadline as to when France's Afghanistan evacuations would end.

France will push on with evacuation operations from Afghanistan as long as possible but will likely end these operations in the coming hours or days ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. Western nations rushed to complete the evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan on Wednesday as the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops drew closer with no sign that the country's new Taliban rulers might allow an extension.

Talks between leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Tuesday resulted in no extension of the Aug. 31 deadline for evacuations. Attal added he could not currently give a precise deadline as to when France's Afghanistan evacuations would end.

