Man evading arrest for 6 years arrested in J-K

A man evading arrest for six years was arrested from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Abdul Hameed Khan was arrested after a warrant was issued against him by a court in Beerwah town of Budgam district, he said.

The accused is wanted for his involvement in several criminal cases, police said, adding that he had been absconding since 2015.

