Man evading arrest for 6 years arrested in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-08-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:53 IST
A man evading arrest for six years was arrested from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
Abdul Hameed Khan was arrested after a warrant was issued against him by a court in Beerwah town of Budgam district, he said.
The accused is wanted for his involvement in several criminal cases, police said, adding that he had been absconding since 2015.
