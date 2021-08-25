Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1 Lunch, Third Test
PTI | Leeds | Updated: 25-08-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:53 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the third Test between India and England here on Wednesday.
India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma not out 15 KL Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0 Cheteshwar Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1 Virat Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 7 Ajinkya Rahane c Buttler b Robinson 18 Extras: (LB-11, NB-4) 15 Total: (For 4 wickets in 25.5 overs) 56 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-4, 3-21, 4-56 Bowling: James Anderson 8-5-6-3, Ollie Robinson 5.5-1-13-1, Sam Curran 7-2-18-0, Moeen Ali 2-0-4-0, Craig Overton 3-2-4-0.
