Smuggler arrested in J&K, 30 kg poppy recovered

A narcotic smuggler was arrested with 30 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district Wednesday, officials said.

During a routine checking, police at T-chowk in Banihal intercepted one truck, which was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu, they said.

Police recovered 30 kg poppy husk from the possession of its driver, Ramesh Singh, they said.

During the preliminary questioning, Singh confessed that he was illegally transporting the contraband substance to Jammu.

A case has been registered in this regard at Banihal police station.

