Coast Guard chief calls on TN Governor

Director-General of Coast Guard K Natarajan on Wednesday made a courtesy call on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit here. The Governor was briefed on the various operational facets and recent string of achievements of the Coast Guard, especially in Tamil Nadu, an official press release here said.

''With the ever-increasing challenges of maritime security and safety, discussions were on strengthening the safety aspects, including that of fishermen, in the State of Tamil Nadu... The Governor was also briefed on the progress of the Coast Guard towards its operational infrastructure and strengthening of security,'' the release said.

During the interaction, Purohit was assured that the Coast Guard would continue to be an enabler for maritime trade that fuels the economy of the State as also providing rescue service to the fishermen whenever in distress at sea. The Director-General acknowledged the efforts of the State administration in strengthening the mechanism and conveyed his gratitude to the Governor for the strong support, the release added.

