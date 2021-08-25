Odd News Roundup: Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb; Room without a view - French war bunker reborn as a guesthouse

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb

How would pianists cope with suddenly having two thumbs on one hand? Would their brains become scrambled or would the extra digit add a new dimension to their playing? Neuroscientist Adlo Faisal and the team he heads at Imperial College London developed a robot thumb to find out.

Room without a view - French war bunker reborn as a guesthouse

A bunker built by German troops in northern France during World War Two has been restored and refitted as an underground guesthouse. The northern coast is still strewn with fortifications left by the German army, which built up a so-called Atlantic Wall to try to fend off Allied Forces.

