World News Roundup: After wildfires, Greek PM says climate crisis demands radical action; China criticizes U.S. "scapegoating" as COVID origin report to be released and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

After wildfires, Greek PM says climate crisis demands radical action

Advertisement

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said wildfires that ripped through the outskirts of Athens and other parts of Greece this month underlined the need for radical shifts in behavior to tackle global warming. Everything needed to change in order to minimize the effects of the climate crisis, he told parliament on Wednesday during a debate on the wildfires and criticism of the government's response to them.

China criticizes U.S. "scapegoating" as COVID origin report to be released

China criticized Wednesday the U.S. "politicization" of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, demanding a U.S. military laboratory be investigated, shortly before the release of a U.S. intelligence community report on the virus. The U.S. report is intended to resolve disputes among intelligence agencies considering different theories about how the coronavirus emerged, including a once-dismissed theory about a Chinese laboratory accident.

Exclusive-Hong Kong's former chief judge says upholding rule of law not political

Hong Kong's former chief judge urged solicitors to continue speaking up for the rule of law, saying it was their duty to the public and not political as they voted in a fractious election overshadowed by a national security law imposed by China. Former chief justice Geoffrey Ma made his remarks to several hundred members of the Law Society on Tuesday and later provided Reuters with a transcript of the speech in response to questions.

Western nations race to complete Afghan evacuation as deadline looms

Western nations rushed to complete the evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan on Wednesday as the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops drew closer with no sign that the country's new Taliban rulers might allow an extension. In one of the biggest such airlifts ever, the United States and its allies have evacuated more than 70,000 people, including their citizens, NATO personnel and Afghans at risk, since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban swept into the capital Kabul to bring to an end a 20-year foreign military presence.

After Taliban takeover, concerns mount over U.S. counterterrorism ability

With no U.S. troops or reliable partners left, jails emptied of militants and the Taliban in control, doubts are mounting within President Joe Biden's administration over Washington's ability to stem a resurgence of al Qaeda and other extremists in Afghanistan, six current and former U.S. officials told Reuters. Afghan security forces whom the United States helped train crumbled as Taliban militants made their way through Afghanistan in less than two weeks, leaving the United States with few partners on the ground.

Israeli rabbis ask pope to clarify remarks on Jewish law

Israel's top Jewish religious authorities have told the Vatican they are concerned about comments that Pope Francis made about their books of sacred law and have asked for a clarification. In a letter seen by Reuters, Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel for Dialogue with the Holy See, said the comments appeared to suggest Jewish law was obsolete.

Relatives of Philippine drug war victims alarmed by Duterte's talk of staying on

Philippine activists and the families of victims in a drug war that has killed thousands view with dread the possibility of President Rodrigo Duterte staying on as vice-president for six more years after his time in the top job ends next year. The constitution bars a re-election bid by Duterte, 76, but he said on Tuesday he would run for vice president in 2022 in order to keep up his crusade on insurgency, criminal activities, and drug dealers.

U.S., China accuse each other of 'bullying' nations

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday again charged China with bullying its Southeast Asian neighbors, the second time in two days she has attacked Beijing during a regional visit, as Washington tries to rally regional partners to take on China's growing economic and military influence. The Chinese foreign ministry shot back on Wednesday and accused the U.S. of meddling in regional affairs and disrupting the peace. Earlier in the day, Chinese state media accused Harris of seeking to drive a wedge between China and Southeast Asian nations with comments in Singapore that Beijing used coercion and intimidation to back its unlawful the South China Sea claims.

From bitcoin dreamer to the fugitive, fleeing the Taliban for Turkey

Muhammad Ali said he dreamt of building a cryptocurrency business before the Taliban began its sweep through Afghanistan, forcing him into a daunting journey west through Iran and Turkey, evading border guards and security searches as he went. The Taliban victory in Afghanistan has raised concern in Turkey, a staging post for many migrants trying to reach Europe and already home to nearly 4 million Syrians, of a new influx of refugees. It has ramped up security on its border with Iran - but some Afghans are still getting through.

Germany's Sept election and why it matters to markets

A momentous German election marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years as chancellor is less than a month away and with no clear outcome in sight, markets may start to pay attention. Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) have taken a poll lead over Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) for the first time in 15 years this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)