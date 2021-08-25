Left Menu

Bulgaria says granting 70 Afghans asylum

25-08-2021
Bulgaria says it will grant asylum to some 70 Afghan citizens and their families.

The country's caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev told reporters on Wednesday that the Afghan nationals have previously worked at the Bulgarian Embassy in Kabul or within the Bulgarian military missions in Afghanistan.

He did not elaborate on the timing and the route of the evacuation.

"Their evacuation from Afghanistan will be a challenge, but with the arrangements, in place, I hope that we will be successful,'' Yanev said.

Bulgaria, a member of the European Union and NATO, has already announced that it is going to shelter Afghans who worked for the Balkan country.

But it is hesitant to invite larger groups of refugees, saying that all temporary accommodation centers are already overcrowded with migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq.

Bulgaria was used as a transit route for hundreds of thousands of migrants on their way to western Europe during the height of the migrant crisis. Since then, Bulgaria erected a razor-wire fence along most of its 269-kilometer (167-mile) border with Turkey and has pledged to deploy hundreds of army troops to support border police.

