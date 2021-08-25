IAF's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashes in Barmer, pilot safe
A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer during a training sortie on Wednesday.
ANI | Barmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-08-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 18:44 IST
"A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed today in Barmer, Rajasthan, during a training sortie. The pilot is safe," an official said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
