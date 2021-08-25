Father-son duo held for selling duplicate water purifiers

The Noida Police has arrested a Delhi-based father-son duo for allegedly selling duplicate water purifiers of a popular brand, officials said on Wednesday.

Sultan Ahmed and his son Salman were arrested from their shop in Noida, a police spokesperson said, adding they are residents of Seelampur area in Delhi.

“Parts used in the making of an RO water purifier were seized from their shop in large numbers. Ten pieces of cabinet bodies with the label of Kent RO were also seized from the shop besides parts like carbon filters, chokes, membranes,” the spokesperson said.

A case was registered against the two at Sector 24 police station under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Copyright Act, on the complaint of an inspection officer of Kent RO, a private company, police said.

