Left Menu

Father-son duo held for selling duplicate water purifiers

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 18:49 IST
Father-son duo held for selling duplicate water purifiers
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police has arrested a Delhi-based father-son duo for allegedly selling duplicate water purifiers of a popular brand, officials said on Wednesday.

Sultan Ahmed and his son Salman were arrested from their shop in Noida, a police spokesperson said, adding they are residents of Seelampur area in Delhi.

“Parts used in the making of an RO water purifier were seized from their shop in large numbers. Ten pieces of cabinet bodies with the label of Kent RO were also seized from the shop besides parts like carbon filters, chokes, membranes,” the spokesperson said.

A case was registered against the two at Sector 24 police station under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Copyright Act, on the complaint of an inspection officer of Kent RO, a private company, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021