Tanzania says 3 dead in gun battle near French Embassy
- Country:
- Tanzania
Police in Tanzania say three people, including two police officers, have been shot dead in a confrontation near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam.
Inspector general of police Simon Sirro told reporters that the armed man was a foreigner and police believe he was from Somalia. Police did not immediately give more details.
The US Embassy in a security alert has warned citizens to avoid the area.
The confrontation occurred shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed security officials in another part of the city, Tanzania's commercial hub.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Simon Sirro
- Samia Suluhu Hassan
- Tanzania
- Somalia
- Dar es Salaam
- The US Embassy
ALSO READ
US Govt hands over kits and bicycles to local beneficiaries in Tanzania
Tanzanian woman held for smuggling cocaine in her stomach at Mumbai airport
Tanzania suspends newspaper for story on president it calls false
Farmers in Tanzania benefit from rapid transformation
UPDATE 2-Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania