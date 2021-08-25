Left Menu

ED raids human hair exporters in Andhra Pradesh; seizes Rs 2.90 crore cash

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has seized Rs 2.90 crore ''unaccounted'' cash, few mobile phones and computers after it raided certain human hair exporters in Andhra Pradesh.

It said the searches were conducted under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and that eight premises of these traders in the West Godavari district of the state were covered.

''Twelve mobile phones, three laptops, one computer, hand written dairies, 'kacha' (rough) account books and unaccounted cash of Rs 2.90 crore were seized,'' the agency said in a statement. PTI NES SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

