Attacker kills two policemen near French embassy in Tanzania

An attacker wielding an assault rifle killed two policemen near the French embassy in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam, before being shot dead, police said on Wednesday.

"We have lost our two soldiers, and a person who killed them has been killed,” Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro said in a short video published by Millard Ayo, a Tanzanian news website. He said police were trying to identify the attacker.

