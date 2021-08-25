Left Menu

Pb CM urges Centre to ask UK to return Udham Singh's personal effects

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:12 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged the External Affairs Ministry to ask the United Kingdom to return the personal effects, including a pistol and diary, of legendary martyr Shaheed Udham Singh.

Singh made the request in a letter to External Affairs Ministry S Jaishankar.

In his letter to Jaishankar, the Punjab CM appealed to him to take up this matter with the British government so that the nation is able to express its highest gratitude to the great patriot while celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

“You may be aware that it was with this very pistol that he avenged the dastardly act of the erstwhile British government at Jallianwala Bagh, where hundreds of unarmed and innocent Indians were shot dead under the charge of the then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, Michael O'Dwyer,” reads the letter. “It was with this pistol that Shaheed Udham Singh brought Michael O' Dwyer to justice in the Caxton Hall, London,” wrote the chief minister.

The letter further said, “It is also known that Shaheed Udham Singh used to keep a diary, as his personal log, which also deserves to be brought back to India, so that the people of the country could derive motivation and inspiration from it.” PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX

