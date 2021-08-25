Four arrested for dacoity in Noida

Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a dacoity here, police said on Wednesday.

Arif, Mohmmad Firdaus, Kafeel and Mohsin have been accused of holding hostage security guards to commit dacoity at a private company's office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said the incident was reported early on Saturday at Phase 2 police station.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint made by the company's HR manager, who claimed that a few persons barged into their office and decamped with valuable items and a money locker.

Police said it was considered a case of theft and trespassing initially and later taken up as dacoity after evidence gathered through CCTV footage and information from locals revealed its severity.

"The FIR was initially lodged under Indian Penal Code Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (tresspassing) but Section 495 (dacoity) was added later as investigation revealed that the accused persons had held security guards hostage in order to get into the company premises," Aggarwal said.

"Four of the accused involved in the dacoity have been arrested today while some others, who have been identified, are absconding but efforts are on to ensure their arrest," the officer said.

Four metal-made idols that were taken away from the company, along with Rs 50,000 cash, a money locker and other items have been recovered, while the car used by them during the crime has also been impounded, police added.

