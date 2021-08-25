Left Menu

Four arrested for dacoity in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:32 IST
Four arrested for dacoity in Noida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a dacoity here, police said on Wednesday.

Arif, Mohmmad Firdaus, Kafeel and Mohsin have been accused of holding hostage security guards to commit dacoity at a private company's office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said the incident was reported early on Saturday at Phase 2 police station.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint made by the company's HR manager, who claimed that a few persons barged into their office and decamped with valuable items and a money locker.

Police said it was considered a case of theft and trespassing initially and later taken up as dacoity after evidence gathered through CCTV footage and information from locals revealed its severity.

"The FIR was initially lodged under Indian Penal Code Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (tresspassing) but Section 495 (dacoity) was added later as investigation revealed that the accused persons had held security guards hostage in order to get into the company premises," Aggarwal said.

"Four of the accused involved in the dacoity have been arrested today while some others, who have been identified, are absconding but efforts are on to ensure their arrest," the officer said.

Four metal-made idols that were taken away from the company, along with Rs 50,000 cash, a money locker and other items have been recovered, while the car used by them during the crime has also been impounded, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021