HC dissatisfied over Delhi govt conduct on not providing proper infra for hybrid hearings in courts

The Delhi High Court Wednesday expressed “complete dissatisfaction” over the Delhi government’s conduct of not providing proper infrastructure to facilitate hybrid hearings in trial courts and quasi-judicial bodies in the national capital, saying little sensitivity needs to be shown by the authorities.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic is expected in October and for the last four months, nothing has happened in terms of providing infrastructure for facilitating virtual hearings in district courts.

Advertisement

“Why are you sitting over the matter and not providing infrastructure. We are not going to accept this. We express our complete dissatisfaction over the manner in which the Delhi government is dealing with the situation. Little sensitivity needs to be shown by the Delhi government for functioning of virtual courts in relation to district courts and other quasi-judicial bodies in Delhi,” the bench said.

The bench directed the Delhi government’s Principal Secretaries of Law, Finance and Food and Supplies to be present before it on September 6.

The high court was hearing two pleas by lawyers Anil Kumar Hajelay and Manashwy Jha seeking various prayers including to conduct hybrid hearings in district courts on physical hearing days in view of the COVID-19 threat.

The high court had earlier asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on the steps taken by it to provide infrastructure to subordinate courts for hybrid hearings.

The court noted that a half page status report has been filed by the Delhi government and directed the state to file a better status report before the next date of hearing, that is, September 6.

Delhi government counsel Shadan Farasat said the issue was being held up between different departments of the government and he himself was not satisfied.

To this, the bench said, “your non-satisfaction will not help the cause. God forbid, if there is a third wave… that shows total callousness. The attitude (of government) is not correct. Third wave is expected in October and we are only trying to put in place a better system so that no inconvenience is caused to litigants. Four months have passed since the last order and nothing has happened.” During the hearing, senior advocate Manish Vashisht said since physical hearing in both the high court and district courts is resuming shortly, directions may be issued firstly to limit the litigants entering the court premises and secondly to ensure that even the lawyers who will come to court are vaccinated.

He also said that a requirement be laid down that advocates need to produce electronic copy of the vaccination certificate.

The court said it was of the view that these are good suggestions which may be given to the bar associations of the high court and district courts and also the Registrar General of the high court to examine the feasibility of implementing it.

The court had in March asked its Registrar General to make an assessment of the infrastructural requirements at the earliest to facilitate hybrid hearings in the trial court and forward the details to the Delhi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)