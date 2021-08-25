Left Menu

U'khand: Dhami lifts freeze on DA payment, hikes it to 28 pc

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:40 IST
U'khand: Dhami lifts freeze on DA payment, hikes it to 28 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday lifted the freeze on payment of dearness allowance to state government employees and increased it from 17 to 28 per cent.

Making the announcement in the state assembly during its ongoing monsoon session, Dhami said the increased DA will be paid with effect from July 1 along with arrears.

The announcement comes as a big relief for around 1,60,000 government employees and nearly 1,50,000 pensioners who will benefit from it.

The DA freeze had been imposed last year in keeping with a similar decision by the Centre.

Dhami said an appropriate decision will also be taken soon on grade pay of police personnel. Whatever is in the interest of police personnel and the state will be done, he said.

He also showered praise on the police force for doing a commendable job during the torrid summer months to battle the Covid pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021