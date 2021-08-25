U'khand: Dhami lifts freeze on DA payment, hikes it to 28 pc

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday lifted the freeze on payment of dearness allowance to state government employees and increased it from 17 to 28 per cent.

Making the announcement in the state assembly during its ongoing monsoon session, Dhami said the increased DA will be paid with effect from July 1 along with arrears.

The announcement comes as a big relief for around 1,60,000 government employees and nearly 1,50,000 pensioners who will benefit from it.

The DA freeze had been imposed last year in keeping with a similar decision by the Centre.

Dhami said an appropriate decision will also be taken soon on grade pay of police personnel. Whatever is in the interest of police personnel and the state will be done, he said.

He also showered praise on the police force for doing a commendable job during the torrid summer months to battle the Covid pandemic.

