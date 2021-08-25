Maha: Sena workers attack BJP corporator in Ulhasnagar
In a fallout of the row over Union minister Narayan Rane's remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly beat up a BJP corporator in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. A group of 12 Sena workers allegedly beat up corporator Pradeep Ramchandani (47) of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation in front of the civic body's headquarters on Tuesday, an official said. An offence has been registered against Sena activists under relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Police Act at Central police station, he said, adding that while nine of the accused have been identified, no arrests have been made so far.
The irate group of Sainiks also threw ink on the victim and shouted “kill him”, while some others tried to strangle him, the official said, quoting the complaint. Meanwhile, a video of the corporator being beaten up went viral on social media. The BJP in Ulhasnagar has condemned the attack and given a 24-hour ultimatum to the police to arrest the accused.
