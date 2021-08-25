Left Menu

Maha: Sena workers attack BJP corporator in Ulhasnagar

In a fallout of the row over Union minister Narayan Ranes remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly beat up a BJP corporator in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:41 IST
In a fallout of the row over Union minister Narayan Rane's remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly beat up a BJP corporator in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. A group of 12 Sena workers allegedly beat up corporator Pradeep Ramchandani (47) of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation in front of the civic body's headquarters on Tuesday, an official said. An offence has been registered against Sena activists under relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Police Act at Central police station, he said, adding that while nine of the accused have been identified, no arrests have been made so far.

The irate group of Sainiks also threw ink on the victim and shouted “kill him”, while some others tried to strangle him, the official said, quoting the complaint. Meanwhile, a video of the corporator being beaten up went viral on social media. The BJP in Ulhasnagar has condemned the attack and given a 24-hour ultimatum to the police to arrest the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

