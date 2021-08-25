Left Menu

Court discharges BJP MP Hans Raj Hans in case of non-disclosure of information in poll affidavit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:44 IST
Court discharges BJP MP Hans Raj Hans in case of non-disclosure of information in poll affidavit
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged BJP MP Hans Raj Hans in a case of allegedly giving ambiguous information in his affidavit filed along with his nomination form in the 2019 general elections.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh granted the relief to the Member of Parliament from north-west Delhi after finding that “no prima facie case is made against him”.

The complaint was filed by Rajesh Lilothia, who had contested election against him.

Lilothia claimed that at the time of filing of nomination form Hans furnished false information in affidavit and he did not disclose the material facts in it.

He alleged that the accused did not give the correct information regarding his educational qualifications, financial status of his wife, income of his dependents and regarding holding of office in National Safai Karamchari Commission.

The court rejected complainant's argument that the politician had stated his educational qualification as 'matric' however, he further pursued the studies and passed 'PREP' (equivalent to 11th class) from DAV College, Jalandhar, noting that he did not pass 'PREP' from the college.

Regarding the financial status, the complaint had claimed that while Hans' wife was shown as a house-wife in the affidavit, however, the income tax dues had shown in the relevant column against her.

The accused told the court that the liability was on the account of capital gains which accrued to her on account of sale of immovable property, and that she was neither in any employment nor doing any business.

The court further noted that the accused had not listed his sons as dependents in the affidavit, hence there was no requirement to mention their assets and income.

The court further observed that the accused had already resigned from the office National Safai Karamchari Commission when he filed the nomination.

The offence was punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021