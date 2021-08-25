Left Menu

Elderly man arrested for molesting minor girl in Assam

The accused admitted to committing the crime, a police officer said.Her mother also alleged that the man had offered money for not reporting the incident, he said.Rongpur Police Post In-Charge B Borgohain said the accused was arrested and produced before a local court.

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:56 IST
Elderly man arrested for molesting minor girl in Assam
A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Cachar district of Assam, police said on Wednesday. The accused had been engaged as the 9-year-old girl’s music teacher, they said. The incident that took place at Rongpur area of Silchar town came to light when her mother lodged an FIR.

''Family members of the girl approached the man, after the minor complained of pain in the pelvic area and did not wish to attend the music classes. The accused admitted to committing the crime,'' a police officer said.

Her mother also alleged that the man had offered money for not reporting the incident, he said.

Rongpur Police Post In-Charge B Borgohain said the accused was arrested and produced before a local court.

