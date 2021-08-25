Left Menu

Man held for abducting 8-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Baran: Police

PTI CORR VN RC

PTI | Kota | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:59 IST
Man held for abducting 8-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Baran: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested a 40-year-old man in Rajasthan's Baran district on Wednesday for allegedly abducting an eight-year-old girl, who was rescued from the clutches of the accused.

The girl was abducted on Tuesday from a village located within the Chippabarod police station limits.

The accused was intercepted by a police team on the Kawai-Atru road at around 4 am when he was travelling on his motorcycle with the girl.

The girl was sent for a medical examination.

The identity of the accused will be revealed after an identification parade on Thursday, police said.

The accused, a resident of Piplia Chowki village under the Atru police station, was on a visit to his in-laws' place, which is located near the victim's house, Baran SP Vineet Bansal said.

He abducted the girl while she was playing outside her house and fled on his motorcycle, the officer added.

Ten police teams, each comprising 15 policemen, were formed to search for the minor and she was rescued from the clutches of her abductor from a spot located at a distance of 20 km from her house. One of the police teams led by sub-inspectors (SI) Ramkishan Godara and Ramswroop nabbed the accused after a 12-hour-long search.

The accused has been booked under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC. Other charges may be brought against him once the medical report comes and the victim gives her testimony, Bansal said. PTI CORR VN RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021