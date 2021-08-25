Mumbai: Charas worth Rs 10 lakh seized, man held
25-08-2021
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police arrested a 30-year-old man from the western suburb of Dindoshi and recovered from him charas worth over Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.
The Azad Maidan unit of the ANC nabbed Ashraf Asgar Sayyad, a resident of Malad east, on the Film City road on Tuesday evening, he said.
''During his search, the police recovered 504 grams of charas, worth Rs 10.08 lakh, and cash of Rs 12,750,'' he said. Police suspect that he is part of an inter-state drug syndicate.
