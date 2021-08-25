IAF played crucial role in 1971 war by destroying Pak's offensive: Air Chief Marshal

The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role during the 1971 India-Pakistan war by destroying the enemy's offensive and its forces, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Wednesday. The IAF chief, while addressing a seminar titled ''50 years of Indo-Pak war: Victory in the Air'', conveyed deep gratitude and appreciation to the veterans of the 1971 war and said that speaking in their presence was a singular honour for him. The seminar was organised by the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS).

Recounting the events of the1971 Indo-Pak war, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria highlighted aspects of the joint application of war strategy which were instrumental in achieving a resounding victory, the IAF said in the statement.

''CAS (Chief of Air Staff) touched upon key highlights of the air campaign and recalled the crucial role played by IAF in blunting and destroying the enemy's offensive, its forces and centres of gravity,'' it said. Bhadauria also acknowledged the contribution of Gp Capt Shamsul Alam, Swadhinta Padak, Bir Uttam (retd), as one of the pioneering members of Kilo Flight of the Bangladesh Air Force and thanked him for joining the seminar virtually.

