Left Menu

Russia to deliver missile systems to post-coup Myanmar on time - RIA

Myanmar and Russia struck the deal for the Pantsir systems in January, RIA cited Dmitry Shugayev, the Russian weapons official, as saying. "We will deliver (the systems) in line with the terms and conditions stipulated in the contracts, he was quoted as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 20:10 IST
Russia to deliver missile systems to post-coup Myanmar on time - RIA

Russia will deliver Pantsir missile defence systems to Myanmar on schedule as outlined in the relevant sales contract, the RIA news agency cited the head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation as saying on Wednesday.

The truck-mounted systems are used to shoot down aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising the junta, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, by continuing bilateral visits and arms deals.

Russia says it has a long-standing and strategic relationship with Myanmar and believes the authorities are doing all they can to try to stabilise what it has called the "quite serious" situation there. Myanmar and Russia struck the deal for the Pantsir systems in January, RIA cited Dmitry Shugayev, the Russian weapons official, as saying.

"We will deliver (the systems) in line with the terms and conditions stipulated in the contracts, he was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021