Top Foreign Stories at 2030 hrs

By Lalit K Jha FGN10 G7-LAWMAKERS-INDIA Influential lawmakers from G-7 want India to be invited to the blocs meetings on Afghan crisis Washington Influential lawmakers from the G-7 countries have urged that India should be invited to attend the blocs meetings that seeks to develop a common and united front for global security and regional stability in the aftermath of the Taliban taking control over Afghanistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 20:23 IST
Indians in the US, with an average household earning of USD 123,700 and 79 per cent of college graduates, have surpassed the overall American population in terms of wealth and college education, according to a media report which cited the latest census data.

FGN11 US-BIDEN-AFGHAN-2NDLD TROOPS Completion of Aug 31 deadline for Afghan evacuation mission depends on Taliban cooperation: Biden Washington: President Joe Biden has said the US is on ''a pace'' to complete its evacuation mission in Afghanistan by August 31 and doesn't plan to have troops in the country past that date, but the completion of the deadline depends on cooperation from the Taliban. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 G7-LAWMAKERS-INDIA Influential lawmakers from G-7 want India to be invited to the bloc's meetings on Afghan crisis Washington: Influential lawmakers from the G-7 countries have urged that India should be invited to attend the bloc's meetings that seeks to develop a common and united front for global security and regional stability in the aftermath of the Taliban taking control over Afghanistan. By Lalit K Jha.

