Boko Haram attack kills 16 soldiers in southern Niger
Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 25-08-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 20:27 IST
Hundreds of Islamist Boko Haram militants attacked a military post in southern Niger overnight, killing 16 soldiers and wounding nine more, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said in a statement that about 50 of the militants were killed in the resulting combat.
