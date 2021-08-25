Coast guard holds multi-agency meet to discuss operational issues at Gujarat coast

The Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) North-West frontier on Wednesday held a multi-agency meeting to discuss steps to strengthen cooperation for overlapping operational issues on the Gujarat coast.

As per a release issued by the ICG, the issue of training of the marine police was also discussed at length in the meeting.

The ICG had called the multi-agency cooperation meeting to deal with challenges on the Gujarat coastline, it was stated. ICG Inspector General A K Harbola briefed Gujarat police DGP CID (crime and railways) T S Bisht and IGP (intelligence) A S Gahulat and officials of other agencies about various issues that overlapped and required multi-agency cooperation.

The Gujarat coastline has been sensitive due to large scale smuggling of narcotics and other subversive activities from the hostile neighbour, apart from the issue of abduction of Indian fishermen by Pakistani agencies.

