Left Menu

Maha: Cousins killed in hit-and-run incident

A 20-year-old man and his teenage cousin brother were killed after a dumper truck rammed into their two-wheeler on the Western Express Highway WEH near suburban Vile Parle in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.The truck driver fled the spot after knocking down the two-wheeler at the Ram Nagar subway, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 20:37 IST
Maha: Cousins killed in hit-and-run incident
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man and his teenage cousin brother were killed after a dumper truck rammed into their two-wheeler on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near suburban Vile Parle in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The truck driver fled the spot after knocking down the two-wheeler at the Ram Nagar subway, an official said. The deceased duo, identified as Aniket Rajbhar (20) and Ganesh Rajbhar (18), was headed towards their home in Vakola in Santacruz (E) after refuelling their scooter at a petrol pump in Vile Parle (East), he said.

Aniket who was riding the two-wheeler was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, police sources said. Police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 304-A (causing death by negligence) against the driver of the truck who is yet to be identified, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021