Man arrested from Punjab for duping youths with false promises of job in Army

Military intelligence personnel arrested a man hailing from Taran-Taran district of Punjab from a hotel in this garrison town for allegedly trying to dupe youths with promises of jobs in the Army, Jharkhand police said on Wednesday.

The arrest on Tuesday followed inputs by the Punjab Regimental Centre commandant's office in this garrison town, the police said. The Ramgarh sub-divisional police officer Kishore Kumar Rajak said the 43-year-old Guljinder Singh was arrested by military intelligence personnel for cheating youths from Punjab and Haryana with false promises of jobs in the Army.

Advertisement

An FIR has been lodged at the Ramgarh town police station following a written complaint by Army officials, the police said.

Brigadier Narendra Singh Chaarag, commandant of Punjab Regimental Centre of the Indian Army at Ramgarh said that the alleged fraudster was apprehended by the military intelligence after his office sent a dummy job aspirant to him and tracked his mobile phone number and his hideout.

''We informed military intelligence about a fraudster from Punjab who arrived here for duping Army job aspirants. In order to nab the conman our man met the fraudster as a job aspirant,'' said a senior Army official.

This is the second such instance in nine months. In November 2020 three fraudsters, including a jewellery trader from Ramgarh town, were arrested by the Jharkhand police in coordination with the Army following inputs by the military intelligence that they were cheating youths from Punjab with false promises of recruitment in Punjab Regimental Centre which is one of the oldest regiments of the country, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)