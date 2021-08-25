Union minister Renuka Singh meets Assam Governor

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh on Wednesday met Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and discussed implementation of several government schemes.

According to an official release, they discussed the implementation of various Central government schemes for the welfare of tribals in the state.

Advertisement

''The minister also briefed the governor about a few Central projects that are on the pipeline for Assam,'' it added.

The governor informed the Union minister that the state government has given top priority to implementation of the schemes to ensure that the fruits of development reach the tribals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)