Cyberabad police chief posted in Telangana transport corporation

Updated: 25-08-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 20:58 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 25 (PTI): Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar was on Wednesday transferred and posted as the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

His post would be taken over by M Stephen Raveendra, IGP, west zone, according to a government order.

Cyberabad is one the three police commissionerates here. The two others are Hyderabad and Rachakonda.

Sajjanar handled security-related issues in Cyberabad, an IT hub, and rendered humanitarian service during the COVID-19 crisis.

During his tenure, he took up the case of rape and murder of a veterinarian and the subequent incidents leading to the death of four accused of the crime in 2019.

