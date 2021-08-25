FM says Japan prioritizes evacuation of citizens

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says Japan plans to prioritize the safe evacuation of Japanese citizens and embassy staff out of Afghanistan using Self-Defense Force aircraft.

He also said Wednesday that Japan will closely cooperate with Group of Seven leading industrial nations and other countries “to stop Afghanistan from becoming the hotbed of terrorism again, to avoid an ongoing humanitarian crisis there and to protect the rights of women.” Stability and recovery of the geopolitically important country “is in Japan's strong national interest,” he said.

Advertisement

Japan, starting Monday, sent three Self-Defense Force transport aircraft — a C-2 and two C-130s — to evacuate Japanese nationals and local staff who worked for the embassy and Japanese development agencies.

Asked if Tokyo is willing to accept refugees from Afghanistan, Suga did not give a clear answer, saying only: “Japan will cooperate with other involved nations while paying attention to the situation each country faces.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)