U.S. House committee demands records over Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol demanded records on Wednesday from the U.S. National Archives and Records administration and seven executive branch agencies in connection with its investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee asked for White House communications records on and leading up to Jan. 6, as well as documents from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Interior and Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Counterterrorism Center and Office of the Director of National Intelligence, with a two-week deadline to produce the materials.

