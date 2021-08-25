Following are the top stories at 2120 hours: NATION MDS11 KL-LD-VIRUS Kerala logs 31,445 cases, 215 deaths Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Wednesday reported over 30,000 daily virus cases, after a gap of three months, while its Test Positivity Rate (TRP) rose to 19 per cent.

DEL69 PB-2NDLD CONG Cong to contest Punjab Assembly polls under Amarinder's leadership: Rawat Chandigarh/Dehradun: AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Wednesday said the next year’s Punjab Assembly polls will be fought under the leadership of CM Amarinder Singh, delivering a snub to ministers in the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp who want the CM replaced.

DEL13 MHA-AFGHANS-VISA All Afghans must travel to India on e-Visa: Govt New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Wednesday announced that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Active cases increase to 3,22,327 New Delhi: India logged 37,593 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,22,327, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. DEL71 LD MiG CRASH MiG-21 crashes in Barmer, pilot ejects Barmer (Raj): A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a village in Barmer district on Wednesday following a ''technical malfunction'' during a routine trainee sortie but the pilot ejected safely, officials said.

DEL77 CAB-2NDLD-SUGARCANE Centre hikes sugar FRP to Rs 290/quintal; rules out raising sugar selling price New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday hiked the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 5 per quintal to Rs 290 a quintal for 2021-22 marketing year, but ruled out any immediate increase in the selling price of sugar.

DEL78 LD BAGHEL Will quit CM post moment Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi ask me to do so: Bhupesh Baghel New Delhi/Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have entrusted him with the responsibility of running the state government and he will quit the moment they ask him to do so.

DEL60 CBI-SYNDICATE BANK CBI files charge sheet against former Syndicate Bank AGM, others in Rs 209 crore cheating case New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against businessman Anoop Bartaria and former Syndicate Bank AGM Adarsh Manchanda along with 16 others for allegedly cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 209 crore, officials said.

BOM22 MH-BJP COMPLAINT-UDDHAV BJP leader seeks FIR against Uddhav over 'UP CM should be beaten with chappals' remarks Yavatmal: A BJP leader on Wednesday submitted an application demanding registration of an FIR against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging he had called for beating his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath with chappals for ''insulting'' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during his speech at a Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena.

BUSINESS DEL46 BIZ-FM-MONETISATION-CONG Cong govts did asset monetisations too, why didn't Rahul tear-off those proposals, asks FM Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on those criticising the Rs 6 lakh crore monetisation plan, wondering if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even understands what such a move entails.

DEL37 BIZ-FM BANKS FM asks banks to work with state govts to push ‘one district, one product’ agenda Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she has requested banks to work with all state governments to push the ‘one district, one product’ agenda. DEL50 BIZ-SIAM-LD BHARGAVA Maruti's RC Bhargava, TVS Motor's Venu Srinivasan call for ''concrete action'' to revive auto sector New Delhi: Auto industry leaders, RC Bhargava of Maruti Suzuki India and Venu Srinivasan of TVS Motor, on Wednesday hit out at government officials for only paying lip service to the sector and not taking any ''concrete action'' to reverse the decline in growth over the past few years.

LEGAL LGD20 SC-2NDLD ASTHANA SC asks HC to expeditiously decide plea against appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police chief New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday asked Delhi High Court to decide “preferably within a period of two weeks” the plea pending before it challenging the appointment of senior IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.

LGD17 SC-COMMISSION PEGASUS Panel headed by ex-judge not to proceed with probe into Pegasus snooping row for now: West Bengal New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The West Bengal government Wednesday told the Supreme Court that its two-member panel headed by former apex court judge M B Lokur will not proceed with the inquiry into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter till the pleas pending here have been heard.

FOREIGN FGN35 CHINA-LD TALIBAN Beijing: China has established its first diplomatic contact with the Taliban in Kabul after the militant group took control of Afghanistan and the two sides now have ''smooth and effective communication'', a Chinese official said on Wednesday. By K J M varma FGN 31 US-INDIANS Washington: Indians in the US, with an average household earning of USD 123,700 and 79 per cent of college graduates, have surpassed the overall American population in terms of wealth and college education, according to a media report which cited the latest census data.