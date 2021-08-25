Left Menu

Pankaj Kumar Singh appointed new BSF DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 21:40 IST
Pankaj Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer, was on Wednesday appointed as director general of the country's largest border guarding force BSF.

Singh is a Rajasthan cadre officer and is presently serving as the special director general (DG) of the force that guards over 6,300 kms of the Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He will take charge on August 31 after the retirement of IPS officer and ITBP DG S S Deswal, who is holding additional charge of the BSF DG after the tenure of Gujarat cadre officer Rakesh Asthana ended in July.

Singh's father and retired IPS officer Prakash Singh also headed the Border Security Force (BSF) as its DG in the past.

The BSF is about 2.65 lakh personnel in strength.

The government also appointed 1988-batch IPS officers Sanjay Arora (Tamil Nadu cadre) and Balaji Srivastav (AGMUT cadre) as the new heads of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), a government think tank on police subjects. PTI NES SKL SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

