Germany will stand by its promise to help Afghan staff get out, defence minister says

"Those who are entitled to come to Germany can rely on this promise, it remains valid indefinitely, we will provide all support so that these people can leave the country and are received here in Germany," she told journalists. The German military picked up 21 German citizens overnight in Kabul for evacuation with the help of U.S. helicopters, Chief of Defence Eberhard Zorn said, without confirming media reports about the involvement of German special forces.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-08-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 21:51 IST
Germany will stand by its promise to help Afghan staff get out, defence minister says
Germany's promise to take in former Afghan staff will still stand after the Aug. 31 deadline for evacuations from Kabul airport has passed, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday.

The German military picked up 21 German citizens overnight in Kabul for evacuation with the help of U.S. helicopters, Chief of Defence Eberhard Zorn said, without confirming media reports about the involvement of German special forces. The German government does not publicly comment on special forces operations.

